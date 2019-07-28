|
|
Delmar Delano Moore was born on August 9, 1936, in Corbin, Kentucky. He was one of five children born from the union of the late Oris and Nell (Turner) Moore. At the age of four, the family moved to Michigan, and Delmar attended Lincoln School.
Delmar married the former Delorse Hall on February 10, 1955, in LaFollette, Tennessee. They would be blessed with the birth of eight children, and Delmar would take employment with Ford Motor Company to support his family. He worked at the Monroe Stamping Plant for thirty-one years retiring in 1988.
Delmar loved spending time with his family. A member of the NRA; he enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with his son-in-law Jason. Delmar had a wonderful sense of humor, and was known for his joy of aggravating everyone around him just to get a smile.
His wife and children were always a top priority for Delmar, but his God was always first and foremost. As a young man he worked his way up through many positions in the Baptist Church. In 1975, he finally couldn't resist his Lord any longer and answered the call to preach. He knew that "God's Work" was his main responsibility and he often meditated to remain close to his Savior. Delmar took every opportunity to share the Gospel, often with complete strangers, and faithfully served his congregation at Grace Missionary Baptist Church for many years.
Reverend Delmar Delano Moore Sr., age 82, of Monroe went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by three brothers: Arnold, Ricky, and Alex Moore; sister: Helen Rice; children: Gypsie Williams and Steven Moore; and grandsons: Ray Bijarro and Nathanial Moore.
To cherish his memory, Delmar leaves a loving wife: Delorse; six children: Denise Moore, Deborah (Jason) Hill, Delmar Moore II, Dwayne Moore, Regina (Al) Barnett, and Nathan (Wendy) Moore; sister: Sandra (Bill) Bodenmiller; twenty grandchildren; forty-two great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; and is beloved four legged companions: Bear and Missy.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm-8:00pm on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, also at Merkle's officiated by Reverend Phillip Fowler and Reverend Joseph Baird of LaSalle Missionary Baptist Church. Procession will follow to Woodland for burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 28, 2019