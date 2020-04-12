|
Delores Ann Renn was born in Ecorse, Michigan on March 22, 1945. Delores was one of six children from the union of Frank and Ocie (Arwood) Renn.
After graduating from Airport High School, Delores would marry James Evoe in Monroe, Michigan on July 10, 1966 and together they would be blessed with two children.
More than anything, family was her life. She especially loved spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. Delores was fortunate to stay home with her children until she decided to earn some college credits when she became widowed.
Health and exercise were always a very important part of her life. She also enjoyed pampering herself with facials and getting her hair done. Delores won Miss Congeniality in the 1963 Carleton Queen & Court pageant.
Delores loved cool cars and hot rods. She was often a spectator at the drag races and participated and attended many car cruises, such as the Downriver Cruise, Telegraph Cruise and Woodward Dream Cruise. She had a 1968 Camaro that she drove for leisure and a Mustang GT and Corvette that were her daily drivers.
Delores Ann Evoe, age 75 passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1:15 p.m., peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. In addition to her passing, she was preceded by her husband James of 19 years; her parents; and two siblings: Arthur Renn, and Mickey Renn.
To cherish her memory, Delores leaves one son: James (Christy) Evoe of Monroe, Michigan and one daughter: Denise (Scott) Keck of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; three grandchildren: Dylan Keck of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Nick Keck of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Frankie Beebe of Seattle, Washington; two brothers: Kenny Renn of Portsmouth, Ohio and Ronald Renn of Monroe, Michigan and one sister: Elaine Neboyskey of Monroe, Michigan.
Private services were held, and burial has taken place at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, Michigan. A memorial service may be planned at a later time. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020