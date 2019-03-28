Monroe News Obituaries
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
View Map

Delores Ann Navarre-Gerber Gates-Asam


1928 - 2019
Delores Ann Navarre-Gerber Gates-Asam Obituary
Delores Ann Navarre-Gerber Gates-Asam, age 90, of Monroe, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Elderly Solutions of Monroe.
Born October 25, 1928, in Monroe, Delores was the daughter of Cletus and Hilda (LaVigne) Navarre. A dedicated homemaker, Delores enjoyed golfing, bowling, crocheting, gardening, art and music.
Delores leaves to cherish her memory her children: Ronald (Terry) Gerber of LaSalle, Beverly Gerber of LaSalle, Brenda Wertenberger of Ida and Nancy Gates of Monroe; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren: as well as her siblings: Dale (Ginny) Navarre of Monroe, Donald (Nancy) Navarre of Bowling Green, Ohio, Margie May of Monroe and Donna Navarre of Monroe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Marvin Navarre and Earl Navarre; as well as son-in-law Lonnie Wertenber
A celebration of Delores' life will be on Saturday at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the funeral service at 5 p.m. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Delores may be made to T.H.A.N.K.S. INC; the Grand Friend Program at Elderly Solutions or Grace Hospice of Ann Arbor.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 28, 2019
