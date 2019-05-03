|
|
Delores Betty Krueger, age 95 of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 2, 2019.
Born December 5, 1923 in Aztelan Township, WI to the late Fred and Elsie (Kraehnke) Au. Delores married Fred C. Krueger on April 24, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe. Sadly, he passed away on December 12, 1977. She honorably served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1946. Delores received the World War II Victory Medal for her service. She held many professional positions during her life which included working at Weis Factory in the steel department, Monroe Auto Equipment, Murray Body riveting P47 gun bay doors, MCOP, and at the Monroe Golf and Country Club.
Delores was active in the community and was a member of the Lutheran Ladies Auxiliary, the American Legion Lynn C. Weeman Post, and at Trinity Lutheran Church. Delores loved spending time with her family and enjoyed reminiscing over memories she made with friends and family through the years. In her spare time, she played cards and offered a helping hand for those that were less fortunate.
To cherish her memory, Delores leaves three sons: Michael (Mary) Krueger of Monroe, Rodney Krueger of San Diego, CA, and Kevin Krueger of Petersburg, MI; a daughter: Cindy (Richard) Bathgate of Maybee, MI. Delores will also be dearly missed by her 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by a son: Sidney Krueger and four brothers: Merlin, Palmer, Orville, and Carolus.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday May 5, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Delores will lie in-state at Trinity Lutheran Church Monday May 6, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Jeffrey Heimsoth officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Delores is asked to politely consider the , Trinity Lutheran Church, and/or Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2019