Delores J. Jechura
1928 - 2020
Delores J. Jechura

June 8, 1928-May 5, 2020

Delores J. Jechura, age 91, of Temperance, MI, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Born on June 8, 1928, in Ida, MI, she was the daughter of George and Mary (Szkutak) Faber. Delores loved baking and cooking, gardening, books, games, and traveling when she could. She adored her grandchildren. But she was not to be interrupted when the University of Michigan football team was playing!

Originally, she was a full-time mother, but returned to the labor force in 1973 to support her family after the loss of her husband in 1972. She worked in the Bedford Township Hall for 20 years and after retiring there worked another 20 years at Elder-Beerman, with her final retirement in 2011. She was Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, and Aunt Delores, but mostly she was Busia to everyone she ever met.

She is survived by her children, David (Jeanine) Jechura, Daniel (Jane) Jechura, John (Janet) Jechura Jr., Mary (Tom) Noe, Mark (Cindy) Jechura; 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnny; 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. Because of Stay-At-Home restrictions, services were private with burial held at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Toledo.

A memorial service and Mass will be held at a later date.

Published in Monroe News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
