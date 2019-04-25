|
Dena Renee Snider, age 55, of Monroe, MI went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 23, 2019. She has been in declining health for several years.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday April 26, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. A rosary service will immediately follow. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Fr. David Burgard officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
Born April 24, 1963, she was the daughter of Norman "Wayne" and Barbara J. (Reno) McDaniel. Dena graduated from Ida High School in 1981. She was married on February 10, 1990, in Monroe, MI to Dr. Mark Snider at St. Mary Catholic Church. Dena was a loving mother to her daughter and enjoyed being a homemaker for most of her life.
Dena's family meant the world to her and enjoyed having the family together on special occasions. She loved raising her daughter and was a loving aunt. Dena enjoyed trying new things especially new restaurants around the Monroe area. Every Tuesday, Dena looked forward to shopping with her sister and mother. In her free time, Dena enjoyed traveling with her husband and daughter.
To cherish her memory, Dena leaves her husband of 29 years, Mark; her mother, Barbara McDaniel; a daughter: Amber Snider of Romulus, MI; and a sister: Shannon (Jon) Kellen of Monroe.
Dena was preceded in death by her father, Norman "Wayne" McDaniel and an infant son, Andrew Snider.
On behalf of Dena, the family would like to extend a thank you to Wellspring Lutheran Services, Great Lakes Dialysis, and the staff at ProMedica Monroe Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation on behalf of Dena have been asked to politely consider Great Lakes Dialysis and/or the Humane Society of Monroe County.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 25, 2019