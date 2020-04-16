|
Denise Ann Ziems of Monroe passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home on April 11th. She was 62 years of age.
Denise was born September 3rd, 1957, in Monroe. She is the loving daughter of the late Samuel W. Meyers and Carol J. Bewley. Denise was a warm and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will truly be missed. She was preceded in death by her father: Sam; step-father: Wayne Bewley; sisters: Debbie, Nancy, and Tammy; brother: Randy; and a daughter-in-law: Jami Hicks- Daly.
Denise was married to William Warren Ziems on September 27th, 1986. Denise was proud to serve her country in the United States Army from 1981 to 1984 where she served as a medical specialist and an in service coordinator. She then bravely served in the United States Army Reserves from 1984 to 1988.
Denise enjoyed spending time with family and friends while her fun loving spirited personality made being with family and friends one of her favorite pastimes. She was a music lover and she loved playing games to pass the time. Denise may have only had two biological children and one stepchild; however her and Bill provided a safe haven for many children who lost their way. She tried to instill love of home, family values, and a piece of her heart in everyone around her. Denise was loved for her sense of humor and infectious laughter that both of her children were blessed to inherit.
She is survived by the love of her life: William Ziems; her mother: Carol of KY; sisters: Linda, Sandy, and Cathy, and brother: Sam Meyers, Jr.; son: Kenneth (Michelle) Daly of Grand Rapids; daughter: Samantha Daly of Monroe; grandsons: Gabriel and Joseph of Monroe; granddaughter in-law: Lindsey and great-granddaughter: Addison Lynn; great-granddaughter: Emma Lynn of Toledo; grandson: Dane Addington and granddaughter: Faith Addington of Grand Rapids; step-son: Joe Ziems and Diana Ziems of Bowling Green; and granddaughters: Zowie and Katelynn Ziems of Bowling Green.
All arrangements are private for Denise.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 16, 2020