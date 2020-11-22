1/1
Dennis A. Poupard
1955 - 2020
Dennis A. Poupard, age 65, of Monroe, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in his home.
He was born July 7, 1955, in Monroe, he was the son of Harvey and Irma (Schmelz) Poupard, Jr.
Dennis was a 1973 graduate of Monroe High School. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Moose Lodge 884 and F.O.P. 113. He worked as a maintenance man at McDonalds, Detroit Stoker and Woodcraft Square before retiring in 2006.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and had been all over the United States on his bike; he enjoyed fixing bikes when not out on the road. He also enjoyed going up north and spending time with friends, especially Sam Tickle and Ryan O'Sullivan.
He is survived by his sister, Kathleen (James) Poupard-Reaume of Carleton.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Lillian and Harvey Poupard Sr. and Ione and Allen Schmelz.
In accordance with Dennis' wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
