1/1
Dennis J. Badger
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis J. Badger, 66 passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, James; brothers, Jim and Doug and sister Kim. He is survived by his mom, Dolores; sons, Sean (Debbie), Scott (Jaime); daughter, Tammy (Brian); Grandkids, Meghan, Taylor, Chase, Savannah and Andrew; Aunt Carolyn; sisters, Kathy (Kevin) and Kelley; brothers, John (Gayla) and Mike.
Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or public service. A private family ceremony will be held in Michigan.
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 330-854-2356

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved