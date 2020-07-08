Dennis J. Badger, 66 passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, James; brothers, Jim and Doug and sister Kim. He is survived by his mom, Dolores; sons, Sean (Debbie), Scott (Jaime); daughter, Tammy (Brian); Grandkids, Meghan, Taylor, Chase, Savannah and Andrew; Aunt Carolyn; sisters, Kathy (Kevin) and Kelley; brothers, John (Gayla) and Mike.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or public service. A private family ceremony will be held in Michigan.

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 330-854-2356

