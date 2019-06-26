|
Dennis Joseph Curry, age 82, of Monroe, passed away peacefully June 24, 2019, at the Alice Lorraine Care Center in Monroe.
Born January 30, 1937, in Monroe, MI to the late Cecil and Jeanette (Hoffman) Curry. Dennis was a 1954 graduate at Catholic Central High School. On July 2, 1955, Dennis married Shirlene Webb, the love of his life for nearly 64 years. Dennis owned and operated Dennis Curry Trucking from 1960 to 2008 when he retired.
Dennis was a man of deep faith and prayer and a life long member at St. Mary's Catholic Church where he was lector for many years. Dennis and his wife loved to travel and were fortunate to explore many beautiful countries together. Most importantly, Dennis was a devoted family man that enjoyed spending time with his family and was greatly loved by his many grandchildren. He was known for his friendly, caring, and giving personality; as well as his quirky sense of humor.
To cherish his memory, Dennis leaves his wife, Shirlene; a son: Dennis Curry Jr. of Monroe; two daughters: Cindy (Robert) Ramsey of Temperance and Pamela (John) Marsee of Boaz, AL; a sister: Kaaren (Richard) Komendera of Temperance; as well as 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia (Danny) Adams.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Friday June 28, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A rosary service will take place at 6 p.m. He will lie in-state at St. Mary's Catholic Church Saturday June 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral mass will immediately follow. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery Monroe.
Memorial donations have been suggested to the National Right to Life Committee.
Published in Monroe News on June 26, 2019