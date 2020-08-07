1/1
Dennis Vernon Bugg
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Bugg, 51 years, of Temperance, MI passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI. A carpenter and handyman extraordinaire.
The son of Bennie Bugg and Laura (Hensler) Denniss, he was born December 30, 1968 in Toledo, OH.
Dennis was a U.S. Army Veteran. A super charismatic person he made friends everywhere he went. Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family more than anything.
He is survived by his loving children, Ashley (Eric) Dreyer, Austin Bugg, Eric Bugg; 3 beautiful granddaughters, Riley, Quinn, and Jordan Dreyer; mother and stepfather, Laura (Ron) Denniss, father and stepmother, Bennie (Doris) Bugg; brothers, Bennie (Shailyn) Bugg, Jeff (Amie) Bugg, sister Kelly Lang-Ramirez; nieces and nephews, Brandon and Bradley Bugg, McKayla, Sydney, and Jeffery Richason-Bugg, Alex and Kendall Ramirez.
A visitation will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. Military Honors will be conducted by Lambertville VFW 9656.
Cremation has been held.
The family asks that if you would like to send flowers, please consider using Stellar Blooms Flowers in Sylvania, OH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedford Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020

These things are never easy to write, and with a heavy heart I extend my deepest condolences to the family during this dark time. I hope that the love and support from your family and friends, including us, gets you through this time. Dennis was a one of a kind. May he rest in peace.























The Schroeders
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved