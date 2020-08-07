Dennis Bugg, 51 years, of Temperance, MI passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI. A carpenter and handyman extraordinaire.

The son of Bennie Bugg and Laura (Hensler) Denniss, he was born December 30, 1968 in Toledo, OH.

Dennis was a U.S. Army Veteran. A super charismatic person he made friends everywhere he went. Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family more than anything.

He is survived by his loving children, Ashley (Eric) Dreyer, Austin Bugg, Eric Bugg; 3 beautiful granddaughters, Riley, Quinn, and Jordan Dreyer; mother and stepfather, Laura (Ron) Denniss, father and stepmother, Bennie (Doris) Bugg; brothers, Bennie (Shailyn) Bugg, Jeff (Amie) Bugg, sister Kelly Lang-Ramirez; nieces and nephews, Brandon and Bradley Bugg, McKayla, Sydney, and Jeffery Richason-Bugg, Alex and Kendall Ramirez.

A visitation will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. Military Honors will be conducted by Lambertville VFW 9656.

Cremation has been held.

The family asks that if you would like to send flowers, please consider using Stellar Blooms Flowers in Sylvania, OH.

