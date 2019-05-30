Services Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 (734) 241-5225 Derek Funk

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Derek "Dode" Funk, age 87, of Irons, Michigan, formerly of Monroe, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Culver Meadows Nursing Facility in Traverse City.

Born December 20, 1931, in Point Place, Dode was the son of Dalbie "Albert" and Elizabeth (Allen) Funk. Dode attended Monroe High School and later completed a pipefitter's apprenticeship through Ford Motor Company. He retired from Ford in 1994 after 33 years. In his early years, he worked at many gas stations, eventually owning his own, "Dode's Friendly Service." He also completed many plumbing jobs on the side. He was proud of his service in The Michigan National Guard.

On April 21, 1951, Dode wedded the love of his life, Mary Alice Mahn. Together they raised five children.

Together with Mary, Dode enjoyed playing golf. He especially treasured his visit to St. Andrews Old Course in Scotland. He was always busy building or fixing things and always had a project he was working on. For many years, Dode and Mary took their children on family camping trips, creating memories and fun times. They describe being overwhelmed when in 2015, their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, gifted them with a trip touring the old west.

Dode was a practical joker and story teller. He would draw you in with his life like stories, only to catch you off guard with the punch line. He had the gift of gab and often would strike up conversations with strangers, talking about his love for his family and his Faith.

Together Mary and Dode taught Sunday School and volunteered as youth leaders of the Luther League youth group at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI.

Mary and Dode recently celebrated 68 years of marriage together. Theirs was a true love story to the end. Mary cared dearly for him as he suffered with Alzheimer's. She would not accept assistance with his care saying "I am his wife." During her final hours, he sat at her side, holding her hand, talking to her and telling her how much he loved her and how beautiful she was. He even said a prayer for her. After she passed, he kept saying "Something's wrong. I don't feel good." He couldn't describe what he was feeling, but his happy, loving, outgoing demeanor changed. He became sad and withdrawn. He asked where Mary was. We told him she had to go home. He said "OK, she'll wait for me." Two weeks later, on Memorial Day, he passed, suffering from a broken heart, and joined her in heaven. Now their love story will continue on to eternity.

Dode leaves to cherish his memory his children: Nancy (Dr. Jimmy) Mistry of Suttons Bay, Jan (Morris) Leonard of Newport, David Funk of Florida and Daniel Funk of Welston.

Sadly he was preceded in death by a son Derek Allen Funk, a grandson Andrew Funk and his wife Mary on May 12, 2019.

