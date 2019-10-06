|
|
Dewey J. Lewis, age 88,of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born June 5, 1931 in Noetown, Kentucky, he was the son of the late George and Lizzy (Mason) Lewis. Dewey served his country honorably in the United States Army in Germany, during the Korean War. In October, 1950, he married Pauline England and together they raised four children. Sadly, Pauline preceded him in death on February 21, 2003. He later married Cecil Leach and made his life with her until his passing.
Dewey was a member of Monroe Full Gospel Church and a member of the VFW. He was an avid golfer, even achieving the hole in one status. In his spare time he loved to play his guitar, and for many years he played with the gospel group "The Path Finders Quartet".
To cherish his memory he leaves his wife, Cecil Lewis; three sons: Michael (Susan) Lewis of Monroe, George (Sue) Lewis of Monroe, and Jerry (Barbara) Lewis of Monroe; a daughter, Kathy Walker of Bloomington, IL; six step sons: Ken (Michele) Leach, Dennis (Lynn) Leach, Randy (Becky) Leach, Ronnie (Penny) Leach, Bobby Leach and Ray Leach; a step daughter, Bonnie (Jeff) Stanifer; eleven grand children, twelve step grand children, and thirty two great grandchildren.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lizzy Lewis; his first wife, Pauline England; four brothers: Clifford, Clarence, Alvin and George Lewis; and a sister, Hazel Hatfield.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, October 8 at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 pm. A funeral service will take place at Rupp on Wednesday, October 9 at 11 am., with Rev. Harold Raines of Monroe Full Gospel, officiating. Dewey will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 6, 2019