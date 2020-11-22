Dharam Pal Gupta, of Monroe, passed peacefully at age 92 on the morning of November 18th, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 20, 1928, in Punjab, India. He was married for 30 years to Narinder Kumari, who passed in 1980. He worked for the postal service in India before moving to Calgary, where he worked in security for the Saddledome, home of the NHL Calgary Flames. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1989, and in Monroe worked in Meijer's Bottle Department for over a decade, where he was lovingly known by his friends as "D.P."
He is survived by his sons, Dr. Arun Gupta of Monroe and Rajnish Gupta of Houston, his 6 grandchildren - Anurag, Mala, Vinnie, Rahul, Shailey, and Neel, along with 5 great grandchildren.
He was a vibrant, energetic man who stuck to his routine. Each day he woke up at 4:30 a.m., drank tea, prayed, read the newspaper, and went for a morning stroll. He will be fondly remembered for his genuine smile, his love of laughter, and his dedication to religion and spirituality.
The funeral and memorial services were held at Bacarella Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21st, 2020.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.