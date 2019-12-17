Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579

Diana D. (Snavely) Wery


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana D. (Snavely) Wery Obituary
Diana Snavely Wery passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in her home on December 10, 2019. Born on October 30, 1956, she was the youngest of five children to come from the union of Chester and Una (Cooley) Snavely. Originally from Monroe, Michigan, Diana had made Green Bay, Wisconsin, her home for the past 34 years with her husband, Roger Wery. They were married in Monroe on October 25, 1985.

An avid photographer, Di enjoyed capturing snapshots of sunsets, birds and other wildlife from the deck of her home. Together, Di and Roger enjoyed many evenings out spent dining or singing karaoke.

Diana is survived by her loving husband, Roger, of Green Bay, Wisconsin; a sister, Roxi (Tom) Morris of Monroe, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Wanda Lou Snavely, of Monroe, Michigan, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roger, David and Ron; a sister-in-law, Wanda Mae Snaveley; and her two beloved fur babies, Fawn Amber I and Fawn Amber II.

Arrangements have been made through Malcore (East) Funeral Home, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Per Diana's request, there will be no services or visitation.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -