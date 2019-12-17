|
|
Diana Snavely Wery passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in her home on December 10, 2019. Born on October 30, 1956, she was the youngest of five children to come from the union of Chester and Una (Cooley) Snavely. Originally from Monroe, Michigan, Diana had made Green Bay, Wisconsin, her home for the past 34 years with her husband, Roger Wery. They were married in Monroe on October 25, 1985.
An avid photographer, Di enjoyed capturing snapshots of sunsets, birds and other wildlife from the deck of her home. Together, Di and Roger enjoyed many evenings out spent dining or singing karaoke.
Diana is survived by her loving husband, Roger, of Green Bay, Wisconsin; a sister, Roxi (Tom) Morris of Monroe, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Wanda Lou Snavely, of Monroe, Michigan, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roger, David and Ron; a sister-in-law, Wanda Mae Snaveley; and her two beloved fur babies, Fawn Amber I and Fawn Amber II.
Arrangements have been made through Malcore (East) Funeral Home, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Per Diana's request, there will be no services or visitation.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 17, 2019