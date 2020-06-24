Diana Jean Mayes, age 73, of Temperance, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital with her family by her side.
Diana was the only child born to the late Walter Turner and Jewel Stephenson on January 14, 1947, in Middlesboro, KY.
Diana worked at Interlake Steel for many years before moving on to Lake Erie Transit. She loved being a bus driver and having the opportunity to meet so many people. Diana enjoyed gardening and spending as much time as possible with her great grandchildren. She was always at her happiest surrounded by food and good company.
To cherish her memory, Diana leaves her son Brian Mayes; three granddaughters: Genna (Jeff), Adrianne, and Sarah (Chris); three great grandchildren: Alecia, Gabriel, and Bailee; and son in law, John Estes.
Along with her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her husbands: Donald Mayes and Donald Barker; and her daughter, Dawn Estes.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation will occur along with scattering of her ashes in the butterfly garden at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Diana's honor is asked to please consider the Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries or Autism Alliance of Michigan.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Diana was the only child born to the late Walter Turner and Jewel Stephenson on January 14, 1947, in Middlesboro, KY.
Diana worked at Interlake Steel for many years before moving on to Lake Erie Transit. She loved being a bus driver and having the opportunity to meet so many people. Diana enjoyed gardening and spending as much time as possible with her great grandchildren. She was always at her happiest surrounded by food and good company.
To cherish her memory, Diana leaves her son Brian Mayes; three granddaughters: Genna (Jeff), Adrianne, and Sarah (Chris); three great grandchildren: Alecia, Gabriel, and Bailee; and son in law, John Estes.
Along with her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her husbands: Donald Mayes and Donald Barker; and her daughter, Dawn Estes.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation will occur along with scattering of her ashes in the butterfly garden at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Diana's honor is asked to please consider the Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries or Autism Alliance of Michigan.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 24, 2020.