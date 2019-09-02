|
Diana L. Bowman
Nov. 16, 1953-Aug. 30, 2019
Diana L. Bowman, age 65 of LaSalle, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, in her home. She had been in declining health for two years.
Born November 16, 1953, in Monroe, Diana was the daughter of the late Lee and Emily (McBrayer) McKeehan. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1972 and married Terry D. Bowman on September 1, 1973, at Frenchtown Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe.
Diana was employed by the former Mercy Memorial Hospital as a Phlebotomist for 34 years before retiring in 2011. She previously played piano and organ at Frenchtown and Union Street Missionary Baptist Church where she is currently a member.
Diana is survived by her husband of 46 years, Terry; three children, Kristan (Joshua) Ziegler of LaSalle, Nathan Bowman of LaSalle, and step-daughter, Keri Bowman-Schaffer of Monroe; and beloved granddaughter, Pyper Ziegler.
Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bacarella Funeral Home where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rev. Joe Bryant of Union Street Missionary Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Memorial donations are suggested to ProMedica Monroe Hospice or Union Street Missionary Baptist Church.
