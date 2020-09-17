Diana Lee Havens (McLeod, Hall) was born on March 30,1950. She was a strong woman whose body couldn't be strong anymore. She passed on to a better place on Sept. 10, 2020.
Diana was the daughter of Duane and Donna (Green) Hall. She graduated from Carlson High School in 1968. Later she would graduate from the Monroe County Community College. She lived a full and wonderful life, working at People's Bank in Rockwood, Airport Community Schools, and the Catholic Mother House(IHM Sisters) in Monroe. She loved her 'retirement job' at the Mother House. And working with all the sisters. She had a great sense of adventure and loved to travel. But there was nothing more important than family and friends.
She is survived by her two wonderful daughters: Daphne McLeod (Mike Mignano), and Megan McLeod; Two grandchildren: Austin McLeod ( Kessie Drouillard) and Courtney McLeod (Timmy McCracken Jr and LT McCracken): and one great granddaughter: Rosalie McLeod; and siblings Derric Hall(Lori Hall), Denise Goodyear (Tim Goodyear) and Daniel Hall (Debi Hall). And welcoming her in heaven is her son Matt McLeod.
She was considered a mom to many with her compassion and understanding. There are way too many other family and friends who have had a major impact in her life to mention each and every one of you. Please know that we are thankful to all of you for the love and friendship that you brought into her life.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at Cross Pointe Church, 1675 Stewart Rd., Monroe, MI 48162. The Sermon and Time of Sharing will be from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. There will also be a private service for the family from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Although flowers are more than welcome, Diana and her family would also appreciate any donations to the Alzheimer's Association
(In memory of Duane Hall: https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
), the ALS foundation (https://donate.als.org/
), or the Catholic Mother House https://ihmsisters.org/ways-of-supporting/giving-opportunities
).