An angel lived among us for a time... now she has returned to heaven.
Diane Elaine Harsh, age 61, of Monroe, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home.
Family and friends may visit Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until time of a memorial remembrance at 7 p.m. to celebrate her life. Reverend Larry Detruf will officiate.
Born November 27, 1957, in Monroe, MI, Diane was the daughter of the late Douglas and Margaret (Younger) Harsh.
She was also preceded in death by her loving and devoted grandfather, Jack Nolan.
Although she never received any formal education of her own, Diane taught the people whose lives she touched a great deal about compassion, patience and the simple act of love that asks for nothing in return.
Diane is survived by her sister, Debra (Ron) Barron of Monroe; a niece, Sarah (Adam) Williams; and three great-nephews, Jackson, Beckett and Isaac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances and donations are suggested to her sister, Debra Barron, to benefit the Ninth Street Group Home where Diane resided.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at Ninth Street, past and present, for their unfailing devotion to Diane throughout the years.
Diane was deeply treasured and will be forever remembered.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 10, 2019