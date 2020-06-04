Diane (Duvall) Huddleston, 74, of Fountain Valley, CA, formerly of Temperance, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Diane was born in Monroe, Michigan, to Howard and Anna Duvall on October 3, 1945. On May 31, 1968, she married Robert Huddleston at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Monroe, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Diane graduated from St. Mary Academy in 1963.

She retired in 2002 from Wells Fargo Bank.

Diane is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Sean) Hiller of Fountain Valley, CA; and granddaughters, Madison and Chloe.

Private funeral services are being held in California.

