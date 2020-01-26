|
|
Diane Lynn Banks, age 59, of Brighton, passed away early Friday morning, January 24, 2020.
Born in Monroe on July 19, 1960, she was the daughter of Vincent S. and Barbara J. (Barron) Banks.
Diane has been a Brighton area resident for the past 21 years and was a 1978 graduate of Ladywood High School in Livonia. She had a great sense of humor which made everyone she met enjoy being around her.
Diane is survived by her parents, Vincent and Barbara Banks of Howell. Siblings, Karen Banks of Howell and Daniel (Shauna) Banks of Howell. Loving aunt of Andrew, Marcus and Rebecca.
A visitation honoring Diane's life will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Ave., Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Livingston County. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 26, 2020