Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Zion Lutheran Church 186 Cole Road View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Zion Lutheran Church Diane Marie Greene

1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Diane Marie Kohlmeyer was born January 28, 1958, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born from the union of the late Harold and the late Juanita (Schroeder) Kohlmeyer.

Diane was baptized and confirmed at Mount Calvary – La Crosse. She attended Onalaska Luther High School and graduated with the Class of 1976.

She decided to pursue a career in Nursing and received her BSN from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire in 1980.

Diane met the love of her life, Thomas L. Greene, and they married on May 22, 1982. From this union came the birth of two children.

Diane worked hard to care for her family as a nurse but still wanted to further her education. She received her Master's Degree in 1995 from the Medical College of Ohio as a Clinical Nurse Specialist.

A natural leader of the family, Diane was strong-willed and determined. She was easily everyone's go-to and had all the medical advice one could ask for. Her family meant the most to her including her four-legged rescued companions. She loved to teach and share her wisdom with her friends and family.

Diane was very smart and intelligent. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing needlepoint and spending time with her family and friends. To know Diane was to love her and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Diane Marie Greene, age 61, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

To cherish her memory, Diane leaves her beloved husband of thirty-six years: Thomas L. Greene; two children: Heather (Marshall) Maseberg of Broken Bow, NE and Tavis (Ashley) Greene of Plymouth; three sisters: Glenda Lee of West Salem, WI, Nancy (Lloyd) Gjovik of Pekin, ND and Janet (Jim) Itnyre of Stoddard, WI; one brother: Lance (Deb) Kohlmeyer of Fargo, ND; one grandson: Mackinley and many extended family members and friends.

Friends may gather on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 186 Cole Road, with Pastor Ross Ulrich officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for those who wish are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, BestsFriends.org or a in honor of Diane.

Published in Monroe News on Mar. 27, 2019