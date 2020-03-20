|
Dianna Lee Hoffman, 72, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away on March 17, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 15, 1947 to Howard and Nola (Budd) Benjamin. Dianna was the oldest of eight siblings. They lived in Wyoming during her teenage years. After graduating high school, she went to work at Gladieux inside Acklin Stamping. There, she met the love of her life, Thomas Joseph Hoffman. Their first date was on October 31, 1968. They married on January 24, 1970 and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Their love transcends the bounds of Earth.
Dianna enjoyed gardening. She always managed a plentiful garden and was skilled in canning and preserving her harvest. She was an avid reader and had a book with her everywhere she went. Dianna was dedicated to volunteerism. She assisted her dear friend, Nancy Lamley, for over 20 years in her 1st grade classroom at Douglas Road Elementary school. She also volunteered many years at New Bedford Academy. Dianna was a practicing Catholic. Her faith and love of the Lord were fundamental in her life.
She was extremely proud of her daughters but what she cherished most were her grandson and granddaughter. Dianna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor who will truly be missed by all who knew her. Dianna is survived by her husband of 50 years, Thomas Joseph Hoffman; daughters, Melissa (Christopher) Mozingo and Heather (Terrance) Seifert; grandchildren; Trenton Seifert and Miranda "El" Hoffman; siblings, Dennis Benjamin, Linda (Harvey) Wright, Sue (Ed) Hunt, Dorothy Benjamin, and Duane "Benji" Benjamin; best friend, Karen Jenkins; and many loving friends and family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nola (Budd) Benjamin; sister, Alice Chambliss; and brother, James Benjamin.
The family will receive guests at Michael W. Pawlak funeral home Friday March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Dianna will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Mount Caramel Resurrection Cemetery following the service. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020