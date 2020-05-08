Dolores A. VanVoorhies
1930 - 2020
Dolores A. VanVoorhies, 89, of Lambertville, MI, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Rosary Care Center, Sylvania, OH. Born August 2, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Clarence and Myrtle (Dankert) Moore. Dolores married Robert R. VanVoorhies on September 18, 1953. He preceded her in death on August 2, 1981. Dolores was employed by the Sisters of St. Francis at Rosary Care for 30 years, retiring in 2011. She enjoyed doing yard work, entertaining, but most of all, spending time with her family and her cat, Skippy.

Dolores is survived by her loving children, Robert (Lynn) VanVoorhies, Sandra (Michael) Amborski and Kelli (Anthony) Henszey; brother, Dinny Moore; sisters, Diane (Dan) Jeffries , Phyllis (Mike) Mossburg; grandchildren, Trisha, Katie, Brent, Andrew, Alyssa, Grace and Ryan and great grandson, John. She was also preceded in death by her son, William VanVoorhies and daughter, Shirley Maldonado.

Visitation and services will be private due to COVID-19. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Service
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
May 7, 2020
Will miss coffee in the morning and beers in the evening with her. And all the fun we had together. She was always a great friend and sister. Yesterdays coffee. Her words.
Phyllis
Sister
