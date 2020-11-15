Dolores Ann Carney (Dee), age 86, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, in Kalamazoo, MI.
Dee was born on November 14, 1933, and raised in Monroe, Michigan. Upon graduation from Monroe High School, she attended Western Michigan University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy and a teaching certificate in elementary education in 1955. She went on to earn a Master of Arts degree from Eastern Michigan University in the area of special education in 1963. Dee was a devoted teacher and therapist of children with disabilities for thirty-six years.
Dee was one of three children born to the late Ronald F. Carney Sr. and Florine v. Krug.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Duett Carney (Betty) and Ronald F. Carney Jr. (Marilyn), one niece and two nephews.
She will be lovingly remembered by her four nieces, three nephews and their families, as well as numerous friends who were blessed to know her.
Dee had many interests, but her favorite was her love of travel. Two of her most memorable trips were to Russia and China. She also enjoyed researching her family's genealogy. In addition, Dee established the Dolores A. Carney Foundation through the Kalamazoo Community Foundation, which provides funding for respite care for the caretakers of children with disabilities. Dee touched the lives of many people with her generosity, kindness and love.
A memorial Mass will be held November 20 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 936 Lake St., Kalamazoo. The mass will be livestreamed. To access the mass go to stjosephkalamazoo.org
and click on the Facebook icon. It is Dee's wish that for those who may be interested, please send donations to the Dolores A. Carney Respite Care Fund, Kalamazoo Foundation, 402 E. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo MI 49007. Avink Funeral Home & Cremation Society.