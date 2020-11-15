I remember Dee like yesterday! I remember the photos of their trip to the Bahamas, with Rita Redmond, Jane and Fred Dyke, and Clara Buckman.... they had a grand time! I am so glad I visited Dee a few years back.. she was a special friend... My parents had a special way of choosing friends like Dee Carney! My thoughts go out to Dee"s neices and nephews...and a special friend of ours ..Rosemary Gazella. Prayers from across the miles...... Stephen M Dyke





