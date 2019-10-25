|
Dolores Ann (Napierala) Kreger, 91 yrs, of Monroe, MI, died Tuesday October 22, 2019, in her residence under the care of ProMedica Hospice, Monroe, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday October 27, 2019, from 1-8 PM. She will lie-in-state on Monday October 28, 2019, in St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI, from 10 AM until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 AM. Fr. Gerard Cupple will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born May 16, 1928, in Berkey, OH. Dolores was the daughter of Vincent and Emily Napierala. She was a Libby High School Graduate, Toledo, OH. She married Edward Kreger on April 14, 1951, in St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Toledo, OH. Edward died April 17, 2010. Dolores worked for Michigan Bell, Ohio Bell and the Sisters of the IHM, Monroe, MI. She was a devout Catholic and Rosary Member, she was a St. Gabriel Catholic Paris, St. Joseph Catholic Church Member, Father Solanus Guild Member, Telephone Pioneers of America Member, a Big Sister to Lydia, through Big Brothers and Big Sisters Organization, loved to garden especially flowers, bird watch and feed and travel especially on religious pilgrimages. Dolores was a caring, generous and loving person.
A special thanks to Dr. John Kalenkiewicz and staff, Visiting Angels, especially Rose and Stephanie and ProMedica Hospice.
Survivors include: children, Dennis Kreger, Keith Kreger, Karen (Kenneth) Cockrum; a brother, Ronald Napierala; grandchildren, Christina Walter, Kyra Carlson, Bradley Kreger, Kaylee Walling and great-grandchildren, Marlee, Gabriella, Luca, Lachlan, Declan and Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Marcella (Sally) Napierala, Martha Knitz and her beloved dog Ginger
Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, for Masses.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019