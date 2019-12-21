|
|
Joann Wagenhauser was born in Monroe, Michigan, on April 23, 1932. She was the daughter of Hamilton O. Soncrant and Pearl (Blanchette) Soncrant. Joann attended school at St. Mary's Academy, graduating with the Class of 1950. She married the love of her life, William Allan Wagenhauser, on September 12, 1953, in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe. They would share 66 years of marriage. From that union came the birth of three children, Cheryl Marie, Gregory Allan, and Lynn Marie. She received her spiritual nourishment from St. Anne's Catholic Church until they moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1993 to enjoy their retirement years.
Throughout her entire life, Jo loved singing and playing the piano, dancing, shopping, and playing ping pong. She even won first place in a ping pong tournament! Most of all, though, she loved her family. She was always smiling, laughing, holding hands, and giving hugs and kisses.
Dolores Joann Wagenhauser, age 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of December 9, 2019, at The Springs at Lake Pointe in Sarasota, Florida. Joann was greeted in heaven by her parents; her brother, Hamilton H. Soncrant; her infant daughter, Lynn Marie; and her brother-in-law, Dale Cousino. To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband, Allan; her sister, Shirley Cousino; her sister-in-law, Maxine Soncrant; daughter, Cheryl (Tom Parish); son, Greg (Sandy); four grandchildren, Arron (Jessica) Arce, Alissa (Josh) Cassidy, Christopher (Cyndi) Wagenhauser, and Jessica (Nate) Gaynier; four great-grandsons who brought her endless joy, JD, Aiden, and Connor Cassidy, and Alexander Arce; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery. There will be a memorial in the spring of 2020 to celebrate her life and share many wonderful memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the animal shelter of your choice, The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org), Avow Hospice in Naples, or Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 21, 2019