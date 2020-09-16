Dolores Josephine Jenkins, age 86, of Monroe, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born November 4, 1933 in Monroe, Dolores was the daughter of Julius and Edith (Heck) Bogedain. A graduate of Monroe High School, she married the love of her life, Clyde Jenkins, in August of 1949. Sadly he preceded her in death, August of 1995. A dedicated homemaker, Dolores also had worked as a Nurse's Aide at Beach Nursing Home and also had worked at The Monroe Evening News. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, playing cards and going to the casino, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Dolores leaves to cherish her memory her children, Thomas (Sylvia) Jenkins, Eric (Sharon) Jenkins, Clyde (Barb) Jenkins, Susie Jenkins and Christie (Troy Schramm) Jenkins; 8 grandchildren: Amber Barnes, Jennifer O'Grady, Thomas Jenkins, C.W. Jenkins, Nicole Mascarello, Kennedy Schramm, Emma Schramm and Mary Schramm; as well as 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and a brother, Gary Bogedain.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Cletus Jenkins; 6 siblings, Donna, Rosie, Annabelle, Peter, Cletus and Edmund; and a great-grandchild, Travis Foland
A celebration of Dolores' life has been planned under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Thursday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday. She will lie in state from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
"To those attending visitation and/or services for a loved one, in keeping with State of Michigan Executive Orders 2020-110 (https://bit.ly/3i1ju3K) and 2020-147 (https://bit.ly/3k9g6FZ), masks and social distancing along with limitations on number of person(s) in the chapel must be followed and will be enforced. Thank you for understanding."
