Dolores (Dee) Risch, age 80, of Englewood, FL, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020, at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, FL. Born August 12, 1939 in Yonkers, NY, Dee was the daughter of Frank and Mary (Valentino) Yavorsky. The family moved to Monroe, MI in 1945. A graduate of Monroe High School, she married the love of her life Gerald (Jerry) Risch on November 14, 1959. Sadly, he preceded her death on March 6, 1995.
Dee was an energetic cheerleader in high school. She obtained her cosmetology license and had a few different jobs before becoming a homemaker. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, Jaycee's Auxiliary and Deputy Treasurer for London Township in Milan, MI.
Dee leaves to cherish her fun-loving memory a daughter; Cherri (Dan) King of North Port, FL, two sons; Jerry (Debbie) Risch of Milan, MI and Craig (Karen) Risch of West Branch, MI, grandchildren; Ryan (Melissa) King, Derek (Chantelle) King, Alysen King, Steven (Ashley) Risch, Jared Risch, Justin (Cathy) Risch and Scott Risch, and great-grandchildren; Sydnei King, Emerson King, Spencer Risch and Connor Risch, a brother; Charles (Chuck) (Nelda) Yavorsky, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister; June Brewer, a brother; Frank (Sonny) Yavorsky, a grandson; Shawn Adam Risch and a great-grandson; Baker James Risch.
In accordance with Dee's wishes, cremation arrangements have been made and burial will follow at Marble Park Cemetery in Milan, MI, with memorials in Florida and Michigan to be arranged at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 6, 2020