Dolores M. Steed, 96, of Monroe died at 1:30pm on October 4th at Wellsprings Lutheran Home. She had been ill for several years.
Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 7th at Rupp Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8th at St. Paul's United Methodist Church where Dolores had been a member since the 1930's. Friends and family are invited to attend a luncheon following the memorial service.
Born February 23, 1923 in Dover, Ohio, Dolores was the daughter of the late John Morgan and Pauline (Bimeler) Morgan. She married James R. Steed on August 22, 1948 at St. Paul's Methodist Church.
Dolores' family moved from Ohio to Monroe in 1931 at the time that Newton Steel opened a mill in Monroe. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1941. Following graduation, she accepted a position with Monroe Public Schools working as a secretary at the high school. She met her husband there in 1947 while he was applying for a teaching position at Lincoln School. They married the next year. After starting a family, she worked at home as a bookkeeper for Morgan's Friendly Mobile Service and Morgan's Flower Shop. In later life, she worked as a part-time bookkeeper at Hi-Way Lumber Company on North Monroe Street.
She was a member of Golf Crest Garden Club, Thrift Shop Association, Zoar Ohio Historical Society, Eastern Star and the Sawyer House. She also served on a number of committees at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her two daughters: Jane Steed and Ann Steed Morris, both of Monroe; a granddaughter: Katherine (Thomas) Eaton; and three great-grandchildren: Helena Louise, Edith Jane and Adelaide Morgan, all of Brooklyn, New York. Also surviving are a niece: Linda Morgan Boberg of Monroe and a nephew: Michael Morgan of Haslett, Michigan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Steed and by her brother, Jack Morgan.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to St. Paul's Methodist Church Scholarship Fund.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 6, 2019