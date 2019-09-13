|
Don Copi, age 69, of Monroe, MI, passed away on Wednesday, September 11 at the Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Michele McGovern's home at 51 Green Valley Dr. in Milan, MI, at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Born June 27, 1950, in Monroe to the late Joseph Copi and Ruth (Geyman) Copi, he graduated from Monroe High School in 1968.
Don spent his early career working with cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed racing bikes and held two national records: B-modified street bike and then B gas dragster.
He joined Monroe Auto Equipment in 1980 and worked in the machine shop until his retirement in 2012. Don also served as the local union president, even after his retirement.
Don enjoyed several sports, with golf and bowling as his favorites for many years. After retirement, he took up trap shooting and became a regular at the Canvasback Club, located right behind his house.
Don was known for his strength: strength of mind, strength of conviction and a strong code of honor and friendship. There was always a helping hand for those who needed it.
To cherish his memory, Don leaves a stepdaughter, Michele McGovern (Jason) and five step-grandchildren, one brother Kenneth Copi (June) of Pembroke, GA., and two sisters: Sharon Baacke (Don) of Toledo and Lois Joseph (Rich) of Medina, OH. There also are numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 13, 2019