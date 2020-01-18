|
Donald Anthony Dattner, age 73, of Newport, passed away on Monday January 13, 2020, at his home.
Donald was born on March 2, 1946, to the late Michael and Genevieve (Kosinski) Dattner in Detroit. He went to Chadsey High School in Detroit and graduated in the class of 1964. Shortly after high school he met the love of his life, Linda Ballard. Linda was the light of his world. They got married on March 7, 1964, in Detroit and spent over 55 wonderful years together.
Donald started his career by working at Preston Trucking in Detroit, MI, (now located in Troy, MI). He spent over 30 years working on the dock as a Dock Engineer.
Donald was known for working with his hands. He used to build model airplanes growing up. He was also into anything electronic. Don enjoyed tinkering with any gadgets or new technology. He liked going on the computer and introducing new game simulators to show his grandchildren. Don was also into outer space. He used to watch the meteor showers with his family and even has a piece of the moon.
Another one of Donald's passions was his love for music. Instead of the TV being on, there was always tunes playing. Either from the radio or from one of his record albums. He enjoyed all the different genres of music and sharing it with his family to enjoy as well.
Most importantly he cherished his family. He loved to spend quality time at any opportunity. Donald was loved by all who met him, and he will be sorely missed. He had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved husband of Linda Dattner. Loving father of Donald Dattner Jr. and Sandra (Eric) Rumbaugh. Dearest grandfather of Angelique (Tony) Ellison, Joshua (Sherilyn) Rumbaugh, Michael John Dattner, Theressa (Robert) Poupard, Jeremy Rumbaugh, and Courtney Butler. Great-grandfather to Madalynn and Robert Poupard, Annabelle, Amelia, and Audrey Ellison, and Elise Butler. Dear brother of Constance Peel, Barbara (Robert) Goodchild, and Patricia O'Connor.
Proceeded in death by his parents: Michael and Genevieve Dattner.
According to Donald's wishes, cremation has already taken place. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday January 25, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00 PM. A memorial service will take place following visiting hours on Saturday at 4:00 PM .
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Donald are appreciated towards .
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 18, 2020