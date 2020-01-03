|
Donald Boyd Basye, age 75, of Temperance, Michigan passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his home.
Don was the eldest of 2 sons. He was born on May 20, 1944, to the late Carl and Helen (Kronbach) Basye. His younger brother Carl (Barbara Ann) Basye survives him. Don graduated with the class of 1962 from Monroe High School. He began working in the construction field and worked as a heavy equipment operator for several contractors locally and throughout the state in various positions.
On November 4, 1967, Don married Judy Ann DeLisle at the Missionary Alliance Church in Monroe, Michigan. They just celebrated 52 years of marriage, love and friendship, including but not limited to the best hunting and fishing buddies. They will always be remembered as a remarkable team.
In 1979, Don and Judy's life took a different direction when Don was involved in a car accident that resulted in a spinal cord injury. With Judy at his side Don became very handicapable and decided to figure out how he could continue doing the things he had loved doing, now as a quadriplegic. Being outdoors and hunting were always Don's passions. He was an avid hunter with many trophies to show for it. He and Judy truly enjoyed life hunting together for over 50 years.
With his love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing, Don was very instrumental in making it something that everyone could do. He worked with many clubs, committees and even the Michigan legislature on making the outdoors accessible to all. For over a decade Don served on the Board of Directors and as a statewide district chairman for the Michigan United Conservation Club (MUCC). Don and Judy were the humble recipients of the Special Conservation of the Year Award at the 1993 annual convention. During the 90's Don spent a lot of time in Lansing where he was influential with his input on several bills and actually wrote some bills that became laws. Don was honored in the Michigan Legislature with a State Concurrent Resolution and later in the Congressional Record by the House of Representatives for his contributions. He was appointed by the late Governor John Engler to serve on several committees. His most notable accomplishment was serving on a 7-person board, the Game and Fish Protection Fund Advisory Committee which oversaw the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) finances. Don worked on many different projects under 3 different DNR directors over the years.
While traveling and hunting all over Michigan he became involved in writing publications and taking pictures and videos for the Michigan Outdoors Writers Association. His work was published in Outdoor Life Magazine and several other publications. That lead him to meeting the outdoor tv host/producer of Michigan Out of Doors where he spent time behind and in front of the camera talking and teaching about his passion, Michigan outdoors.
Along with the above-mentioned associations, Don was a proud, lifetime, in good standing, supporter and contributor for numerous clubs, organizations, groups and causes. He belonged to the Operating Engineers Local 324. He was a member of the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners, the North American Hunting Club, the Southern Michigan Sportsman's Club, the Michigan Bowhunters Association to name a few. Don was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association of America and a lifetime member of the Monroe County Rod and Gun Club.
Don participated in a National Rifle Association sanctioned match in Jackson's Gap, Alabama with hundreds of shooters from over 30 states. He placed 2nd overall in the civilian category. He was a perfectionist and always gave over 100%.
Don's wife Judy, his brother Carl and wife Barbara Ann, his brother in laws, Robert (Kathy) DeLisle and Wayne (Betty) DeLisle and their families will be reminiscing and celebrating Don's life with his friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 1:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home in Monroe, Michigan. Don will lie in state at 10:00 a.m. and there will be a service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Pastor Bob Hinz of the Christian Missionary Alliance of Temperance, MI will be officiating.
The family requests that memorial donations in Don's name be made to the .
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 3, 2020