Donald Dean Cook, 95, of Benzonia, peacefully died August 25, 2020, at home.

He was born in Ravenna, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 1924, along with his fraternal twin, Ronald. Their parents were Harry G. Cook and Ruby M. (Booth) Cook who all preceded Donald in death along with a sister, Barbara Lipp.

Donald grew up in Monroe, Michigan, and was an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. He attended Monroe High School, where he graduated in 1943. Within weeks, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a scout in General Patton's Third Army, 34th Platoon, Company G, 10th Regiment, 5th Infantry Division during World War II. He served through 1946, and received numerous commendations, including the Victory Medal.

In 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Gaw, at her family home in Monroe. Together, they raised three children. In 2020, they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

Donald attended Eastern Michigan University. From 1947 to 1979, he worked in Monroe as a mail clerk and carrier for the United States Postal Service. During his career, he received numerous superior service awards, and was honored for helping a patron survive a serious fall. He and Marilyn retired to Benzonia, Michigan, where they restored a Civil War-era house and were members of the Eden Bible Church.

He loved watching baseball and was fond of remembering a childhood trip to see the Tigers play at Naven Field. He loved listening to Lawrence Welk and eating Milky Way candy bars. In his free time, he enjoyed tending his rose garden, and was known to deliver bouquets to neighbors and friends. He loved his family dearly, and they love him more than is possible to put into words.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Gaw Cook; two sons, James and Jeffrey, both of Benzonia; a daughter, Janice Webb of Frankfort; granddaughter, Katherine Webb and great granddaughters Estella and Alice Schuetz, all of Kalamazoo; a sister, Marilyn Shingledecker of Monroe; sister-in-law, Sally Gaw of Monroe; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss his stories, his kindness and the once-in-a-lifetime twinkle in his blue eyes.

