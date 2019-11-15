|
|
Donald E. Barton Jr., age 61, of Monroe, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Toledo Hospital.
Born May 6, 1958, in Monroe, he was the son of Donald Barton Sr. and Sandra (Eder) Barton. Donald attended Jefferson High School and was a member of the class of 1976. For more than 30 years, he made his living working for Ford Motor Company.
Donald was a member of the National Rifle Association and an avid fan of both Michigan State and the Monroe Titans. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and took great pride attending all of their sporting events. It was his character to help anyone in need and in his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
To cherish his memory, Donald leaves his parents, Donald and Sandra Barton of Monroe, MI; two sons: Michael (Marlene) Barton of Newport, MI, and Jeremy Barton of Monroe, MI; a sister, Deborah (Kevin) Sipe; a brother, Dennis Barton (Ginny Rose); and Four grandchildren: Zachary Martin, Hunter Barton, Hailey Barton and Braxton Warren.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m. A celebration of his life will take place at 7 p.m. at Rupp with Rev. James Williams officiating. Donald will be laid to rest at a later date at St. Charles Cemetery in Newport.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 15, 2019