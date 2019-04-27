Home

Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
Donald Edward "Donnie" Stangis Sr.


Donald Edward "Donnie" Stangis Sr. Obituary
Donald (Donnie) Edward Stangis, Sr. (CAVEMAN), 60, passed away on Thursday, April 25th, 2019, at the age of 60 after fighting a courageous battle from a massive stroke and heart attack in early March of this year.
He was on the road to a miraculous recovery with the daily support of his loving family and friends, only to be struck down by another heart attack.
Friends may call gather from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, where additional services are pending.
Donnie led a simple but heartfelt life. He was always the first to help when someone was in need. He took care of his parents the last 8 years of his life before their passing along with checking in on his favorite widowed Aunt. He had one of the kindest hearts known. Before that his career was based in Plymouth, Michigan, at PDC Glass in Shipping and Assembling. He was an avid BBQ Smoker, known from Monroe County to Wayne County. He loved to golf, fish and hunt. He knew how to enjoy life.
Donnie was born March 11th, 1959, in Wyandotte, Michigan. He was the son of the late Don and Helen Stangis of Newport, Michigan. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; brother Larry; a brother-in-law, Daniel Greca, and a great-niece, Angel Micholuk.
Donnie is survived by a brother, Brian (Jenny) Stangis; sisters, Christine (Nick) Vince, Kathleen Feaganes, Constance Greca and Nancy (Mitchell) Allgood. Twelve Nieces & Nephews: Angela (Chris) Joyner, Renee (Tom) Acs, RJ. Stangis, Ryan (Carrie)Vince, Dominic Vince (Trish), Anthony (Roxanne) Feaganes, Tracy Micholuk (Terry), Daniel T. Jr. Greca (Sara), David Greca (Miranda), Derek Greca (Jessica Forbes), Spencer Allgood and Meagen Allgood.
Twenty-Three Great-Nieces & Nephews: Isabella, Samuel, Joshua, Ariana, David, Jason, Jacob, Joshua, Kyle, Keeley, Anthony Jr., Logan, Daniel III, Haley, Skyler, Zac, Mara, Madison, Camden, AJ, Landon, Bella & MacKenzie.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 27, 2019
