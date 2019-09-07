|
Donald (Don) Francis Beaubien
March 18, 1949–Sept. 5, 2019
Donald Francis Beaubien was born on March 18, 1949, in Newport, Michigan. He was one of two children born from the union of his parents: the late Oliver Beaubien and the late Helen (Prucka) Beaubien.
At a young age, Don had a strong work ethic and was employed to work on the Cousino Farm in Newport until he was old enough to work for Ford Motor Company in Woodhaven, where he stayed for 2 years.
Donald met the love of his life: Rita Roof and they were married on October 30, 1970, in Carleton. They were blessed with 4 children and to support his family, he took employment with Laborers Local 499 (465) where he recently received his 50-year award from the union. Don was always willing to share his knowledge with others and taught them his construction skills, be it pouring cement, fixing machinery or building something from his imagination.
Don was a former member of St. Charles Church and later attended Divine Grace Parish (St. Joseph site) for the past 47 years. He remained active in the men's club and on the building and grounds committee.
Don was an avid shopper and was known by all employees at Menards and Harbor Freight on a first-name basis. He liked to collect John Deere Tractors, but above everything, Don loved his family.
Donald Francis Beaubien, age 70 of Maybee, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home after a long illness. His passing is preceded by his parents, his wife's parents, several half-sisters and half-brothers, 2 brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife of 48 years: Rita; his children: Scott (Greta Hudson), Carrie (Martin) Ritchie, Craig (Whitney) and Bradley (Jessica); his brother: William (Mary); 2 half-sisters: Barbara and Dora; his grandchildren: Ashley, Kyle (Liz), Haylie, Joey, Beau, Logan, Vivian and Cooper and many extended family members and friends.
Family and friends may gather on Sunday, September 8, from 1:00-8:00pm at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe 2442 North Monroe Street (734)384-5185 with a scripture service at 6:00pm. He will lie in state on Monday, September 9, from 10:00am until a Mass of Resurrection at 11:00am at Divine Grace Parish (St. Joseph site) 9207 Joseph Street, Maybee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Milan or Exeter Fire Department or a . Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019