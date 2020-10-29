Donald Frederick Woelmer, age 90 of Monroe, passed away the evening of Monday October 26, 2020 while residing at Elderly Solutions.
Family and friends may visit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, as well as on Friday October 30, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donald will lie in-state at 10 a.m. on Saturday October 31, 2020 at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, where a service celebrating his life will be held at 11am. Rev. Curtis Garland, Pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Monroe.
Donald was born in the family farm home on August 1, 1930 in Monroe, MI as one of seven children from the union of the late Norman and Mary (Lutz) Woelmer. He was a 1948 Ida High School graduate and attended Michigan State College where he achieved a Certificate in Agriculture. Donald married Lena Wurster at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe on May 11, 1957.
Donald was a grain farmer all of his life. He grew vegetables for sale at Detroit Eastern Market. He then grew cucumbers and peppers for Vlasic and tomatoes for Hunts. He loved working with his hands and was a jack of all trades repairing equipment and building.
Donald was a member of East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church's Men's Club and taught Sunday School for nearly 40 years. He enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren's 4-H projects at the Monroe County Fair and was 4-H club leader for the Clover Clubbers.
To cherish his memory, Donald leaves his loving wife of 63 years, Lena; one daughter, Susan (Terry) Siebarth; three sons: Pastor James (Rachel) Woelmer, Thomas (Janie) Woelmer, and Michael (Christine) Woelmer; four siblings: Donna Stotz, Margaret (Gerald) Flatt, Robert (Loretta) Woelmer, and Gerald (Cheryl) Woelmer; ten grandchildren: Pastor Joshua (Brianna) Woelmer, Jacob (Abbey) Woelmer, David (Elizabeth) Woelmer, Andrew Woelmer, Bethany (Kyle) Johnson, Grace (Pastor Jacob) Tuma, Melissa (Travis) Fusilier, Chelsea Siebarth, Elizabeth Woelmer, and Julia Woelmer; nine great grandchildren: Orin Fusilier, Jocelyn Fusilier, Luke Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Aletheia Woelmer, Charlotte Woelmer, Micah Tuma, Lydia Tuma, and Lillian Woelmer.
Along with his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Woelmer, his sister Lois Woelmer, his brother-in-law, Erhard Stotz and sister-in-law, Jeanette Woelmer.
"He left us quietly his thoughts unknown, but left us a memory we are proud to own. So treasure him, Lord, in your garden of rest, for when on Earth he was the best."
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Donald's honor are asked to please consider East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church's Kitchen Fund or Seminary Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be made though www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.