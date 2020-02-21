|
Donald H. Drewior Sr., age 86, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Born May 30, 1933, in Monroe, Donald was the son of Yeager and Grace (Lajiness) Drewior. He married the love of his life, Grace Gelso, on February 2, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Monroe. Sadly she preceded him in death May 20, 2019.
At one time Donald owned a Standard Oil Gas Station on North Dixie Hwy. He then worked as a Millwright through Local 1102, retiring in 1985. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church and its Men's Club. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening, but his most treasured times were those spent with his family.
Donald leaves to cherish his memory his children: Diane Drewior of Monroe, Mary Jo (Charles) Hammill of Temperance, Donald Drewior Jr. of Monroe and Cheryl Steinman of Toledo; 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; as well as his siblings: Kenneth Drewior of South Rockwood, John (Denise) Drewior of Petersburg and Janice Rayle of Niles, Ohio. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son David John Drewior and a brother James Drewior.
A celebration of Donald's life has been planned under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday. He will lie in State from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. from St. Anne Catholic Church. Fr. Henry Rebello officiating. Entombment will follow with his wife at St. Joseph Cemetery. Military honors will be by Monroe Post 1138, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 21, 2020