Donald Hargis
May 16, 1933-Jan. 3, 2020
Donald Hargis, age 86, of Monroe, MI passed away peacefully at Brookdale Assisted Living Friday January 3, 2020.
Born May 16, 1933, in Monroe, MI, Donald was the son of the late Oscar and Opal (Boyd) Hargis. He attended Monroe High School where he graduated in 1951.Shortly after high school, Donald enlisted in the United States Army where he served from 1953 to 1955. During his time in the service, Donald earned various medals including the National Defense Service medal, the Army Occupation medal, and the Good Conduct medal. He also received a notable achievement for his marksmanship.
After his time in the United States Army, Donald married Marlene Stein on December 11, 1965, at Zion Lutheran Church in Monroe, MI. They celebrated over 54 years together. Over the years, Donald and Marlene enjoyed tending to their garden and traveling up north to their cottage in Rose City, MI. Donald was a lifelong employee of Ford Motor Company where he worked several positions. He retired as a Quality Control man in 1992 after 34 years of service.
Donald was an easy going individual that had a tremendous sense of humor. He was a member of the Monroe UAW Local 723. Over the years, Donald cherished the memories he created at his cottage up north with friends and family which served as a place for hunting and spending time with his loved ones. Donald also liked watching professional and college football.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marlene Hargis; a daughter: Vickie (James) Trombley of Mio, MI; two sisters: Margaret Yoakum of Monroe and Betty Roberts of Palm Harbor, FL. Donald will also be missed by a granddaughter: Julie Roberts and a great-granddaughter: Aubrey.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday January 7, 2020 from 10am to 2pm for visiting hours. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2pm with Pastor Larry Detruf officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations can be made to a .
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020