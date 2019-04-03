|
Donald Howard Goins was born on April 18, 1937, in Monroe, Michigan. He was one of three children born from the union of the late Hobert and the late Coralee (Wylie) Goins. Donald attended Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1955.
Donald met the love of his life, Shirley Sharp, and they married on June 14, 1958, in Monroe. From this union came the birth of four daughters. Donald worked hard to care for his family by taking employment through General Motors as a CAD Engineer. He received training through their trade school and had a thirty-three-year career, taking retirement in 1988.
For many years, Donald enjoyed playing softball as a pitcher and shortstop. Some of the teams included Pete's Eatmore and The Bombers. When he could no longer play, he continued his career as an umpire. Donald also enjoyed many happy times on the golf course and fishing.
In his spare time, Donald enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and collecting coins. He would often watch the news and was great at proving his point in any debate. Donald's family meant the most to him and spending time with them was a priority, as well as attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Donald Howard Goins, age 81, of Monroe, passed away at 8:51 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home.
In addition to his parents, his passing is preceded by his brother: Timothy Goins.
To cherish his memory, Donald leaves his beloved wife of sixty years: Shirley; his daughters: Beverly D. (Gary) Bomia of Monroe, Donna M. (Timothy) Booth of Newport, Beth A (Thomas) Casari of Canton and Melissa F. (John) DuVall of Monroe; one sister: Beverly Lands of Monroe; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. He will Lie in State at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, until a Celebration of Life following at 11:00 a.m. at North Monroe Street Church of God with Pastor Tony Mills officiating.
Memorials can be made to North Monroe Street Church of God. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 3, 2019