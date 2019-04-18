|
Donald John Schwartz, Jr., age 48 of Monroe, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Detruf will officiate. Cremation will follow in accordance with his wishes.
Born May 20, 1970, in Monroe, Don was the son of Donald and Lela (Stickney) Schwartz Sr.
He graduated from Monroe High School in 1988 and married Shelly L. Minney in 1995.
Don's work history includes Sport Truck, Baker's Ace Hardware, Ann Arbor Welding Supplies and currently, Air Gas in Toledo.
Don had many hobbies and interests in life. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, four-wheeling, hunting, collecting and shooting guns, remote control cars, vegetable gardening, and shooting pool.
Don is survived by his parents, Donald and Lela Schwartz of Monroe; three sons, Thomas D. Schwartz of Newport, Michael S. Schwartz of Monroe, and James M. Schwartz of Monroe; two brothers, Frank Schwartz of Monroe and Richard Schwartz of Erie; and sister, Tina (Dale) VanDaam-Parsons of Bethel Island, California.
