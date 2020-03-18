|
|
Donald L. "Don" Ludwig, Major, Retired Army, Milan, MI, Age 89, passed away March 17, 2020, at Linden Square in Saline, Michigan.
He was born June 13, 1930, in Turtle Lake Township, Wisconsin to John and Dora (Lewis) Ludwig. On May 9, 1953, he married Frances K. Grethen of Almena, Wisconsin and she preceded him on August 3, 2018. Don worked for Ford Motor Co. for 32 years retiring from the Parts and Service Division – Dearborn, MI on December 31, 1990. He also served in the United States Army 1949-50 and then continued his career in the Army Reserves retiring with the rank of Major after 30 years of service. During his retirement Don worked for Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home and served 18 years on the City of Milan planning commission.
Don and Fran were longtime members of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. They raised their family in the church and were both active in various capacities. They worked the Knights of Columbus chicken dinners together and Don also ushered at the Masses. For many years he and Fran enjoyed celebrating New Year's Eve by going Polka dancing. They also attended the Frankenmuth Summer Music Fest, enjoyed traveling, and fishing at Poskin Lake Resort. In addition, Don was a member of the Milan Research (Investment) Club, the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living, an avid gardener, stamp collector, Detroit Tiger's fan and trips to casinos.
He is survived by six children: David (Mary Beth) of Milan, Richard (Kate) of Wilmington, NC, Don (Dawna) of Saline, Bernadette (Randy) Eisemann of Saline, Bruce (Jennifer) of Kirkland, WA and Mark (Carla) of Dunbarton, NH, 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two sisters: Shelby Obershaw and Sandy Troxell both of San Bernardino, CA, three sisters-in-law, Gertrude Barnes of St. Paul, MN, Marilyn (Steve) Curtis of Great Falls, MT and Rita (Pat) Jarrard of Apple Valley, MN.
Besides his wife he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gordon and Glen Ludwig.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial following at Marble Park Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Building Fund or the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living. Contributions may be mailed to Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, 218 E. Main Street, Milan, MI 48160.
Online condolences may be sent through www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020