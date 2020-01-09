|
|
Donald Neal Thurber, 92, of LaSalle, Michigan, died on Jan 6th 2020, due to complications from a 2015 stroke, in the comfort and care of the IHM Sisters and family.
Don is survived by his wife of 66 yrs, Mary Ann (Fleischman), daughters Annamae (Eddie) Pierce and Amy Thurber Smith, sons Neal (Diane), Matthew (Cory), Noel (Lisa) and Samuel (Maggie) and sisters Sally (Earl dec) Remy and Mary Ellen (Harry dec) Black. He is preceded in death by his brother Richard. Don is the son of Horace Chamberlain Jr. and Eleanor (Schulte) Thurber of Detroit, Michigan. He and Mary Ann have twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Don served two years in the U.S. Navy in the Philippine Islands during WW2. After graduating from the University of Toledo he began his career as an elementary teacher in the Mason Consolidated Schools, during which he also completed a Masters Degree from Eastern Michigan University. In 1959, he took a position with Gibraltar Schools and later became principal of Chapman Elementary where he retired in 1984. During Don's early teaching years he developed D'Nealian Handwriting, a new method of teaching handwriting that revolutionized the ease and legibility of learning handwriting. In 2002, Don was elected to the Monroe County School Board where he served two terms. Don's personal and professional focus was always on helping children develop their confidence to succeed.
Don and Mary Ann resided on the shore of western Lake Erie where they raised their family, with a focus on enjoying the Lake and its natural beauty. In 1991 he received the Michigan Minute Man Award from the Governor for outstanding community service in bringing gas, water and sewer lines to Grandview Beach and North Shores neighborhoods. Don served as the unofficial Mayor of Grandview Beach and was known for occasionally starting each summer day with a hearty "good morning world" shouted from the seawall. He loved to sail Lake Erie on his sailboat Ms.T and Put-in-Bay was a favorite destination (starting at age 15 when he worked aboard the steamer Put-in-Bay). He was a life-long member of Monroe Boat Club and was a core member in developing their Junior Sailing program.
Special thanks and gratitude to the IHM Sisters and their entire organization for their loving care and support of Don throughout his stay. Memorial donations may be made to the IHM Sisters, 610 West Elm St., Monroe, Michigan, 48162 and/or Monroe Salvation Army, 815 East 1st St., Monroe, Michigan 48162. The family plans a summer memorial.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 9, 2020