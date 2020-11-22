1/1
Donald Ray Newby
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Ray Newby, age 71, a lifelong resident of Monroe, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home.
Born August 2, 1949, he was the son of the late William and Lela (Cupp) Newby. Donald attended Monroe High School. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. Donald later began working for Libby Owens Glass as a laborer for many years before retiring in May of 2009.
To cherish his memory, Donald leaves behind a son, Glen Jackson; three siblings: Betty Risden of Monroe, Barbara (John) Murray of Monroe, and Terry (Carol) Newby of Toledo; sister-in-law Maria Newby of Texas; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by three siblings, Edward Newby, Bobby Newby and Mary McCormick; also brothers-in-law Jim McCormick and Pitney Risden.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services to follow. His cremated remains will be interred in a national cemetery. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials in Donald's honor are suggested to the Monroe VFW Post 1138 or the Disabled Veterans of America.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved