Donald Ray Newby, age 71, a lifelong resident of Monroe, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home.
Born August 2, 1949, he was the son of the late William and Lela (Cupp) Newby. Donald attended Monroe High School. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. Donald later began working for Libby Owens Glass as a laborer for many years before retiring in May of 2009.
To cherish his memory, Donald leaves behind a son, Glen Jackson; three siblings: Betty Risden of Monroe, Barbara (John) Murray of Monroe, and Terry (Carol) Newby of Toledo; sister-in-law Maria Newby of Texas; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by three siblings, Edward Newby, Bobby Newby and Mary McCormick; also brothers-in-law Jim McCormick and Pitney Risden.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services to follow. His cremated remains will be interred in a national cemetery. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials in Donald's honor are suggested to the Monroe VFW Post 1138 or the Disabled Veterans of America.
