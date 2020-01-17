|
Donald "Tinker" Richard Cannon of Hudson, FL, formerly of Dundee, passed away January 15, 2020, at his home in Hudson while under the care of Hospice.
Tinker was born July 2, 1948, to Donald and Caroline (Morse) Cannon in Tucson, Arizona. Tinker graduated from Dundee High School, class of 1966, then joined the Marines, serving for 3 years with two tours in Viet Nam. He lived in Dundee for several years after military service, then spent his last 40 years in Hudson, FL. He met and married his wife, Marie Best, in Hudson.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; mother, Caroline Smith; sons, Richard Cannon, Todd Murray, Tim Murray; daughters, Penny Dober, Wendy Ringbloom, brothers, Bob Smith, Mike Smith, sisters, Penny Bowman, Teresa D'Archangelo, Ruth Lynn Wade; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and all he considered brothers and sisters at the VFW Post in FL where he was a member.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Cannon; stepfather, Jack Smith; brother Tom Smith.
As per Tinker's wishes, cremation has taken place. Internment with military honors will take place at a later date at Bushnell Florida Military Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Dobies Funeral Home and Crematory in Hudson, FL.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 17, 2020