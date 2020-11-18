Donald Walter Wigman Sr., age 91, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020, under the care of hospice at the IHM Senior Living Community.
Don was born June 7, 1929, in Detroit, MI to Oscar and Rose (Hofmann) Wigman. He grew up in Waltz, MI, and attended Carleton High School, where he excelled in baseball and football and graduated with the Class of 1947. Don proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1953. On September 27, 1952, he married Betty Ann Dusablon of Monroe. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage before her passing in 2016.
For many years, Don enjoyed working as a milkman for Babcock Dairy. Later, he became a supervisor at Guardian Industries' Carleton plant, where he was employed until his retirement in 1991. Don was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe, serving as an elder, usher chair, and Sunday School teacher. His hobbies included watching sports and playing cards with friends, and his greatest joy was spending time with family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Left to cherish his memory are two children, Donald (Susen) Wigman Jr. and Jane (Niles) Kruger; grandchildren, Andy (Stacey) Wigman, Kate (Andrew) Grow, Kim Kruger, Carrie (Chris) Cornell, and Anna Kruger; great-grandchildren, Emma and Abel Wigman; and sister, Judy Scott of Chillicothe, OH.
The family will receive visitors at Grace Lutheran Church, 630 N. Monroe St., Monroe, MI, on Friday, November 20, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m., with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Bethesda Children's Home 15487 St. Highway 86, Meadville, PA 16335. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162.
Online guests may leave words of comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.