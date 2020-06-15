Donna Dee Ryder, age 85, of Monroe, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Wellspring Nursing Home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. There will be a private viewing and Mass of the Resurrection at St. Mary Catholic Church. Officiating is by Fr. David Burgard. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe where committal prayers will be said.
Donna was born on March 29, 1935 in Monroe, MI, to the late Edwin William and Martha Catherine (Gotha) Burwitz. She went to St. Mary Academy and graduated in 1953.
Shortly after graduating, she married the love of her life; Jack D. Ryder. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1953 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Monroe. They raised of family of five boys and spent over 46 wonderful years together before Jack's passing in 1999.
Donna was a devoted lifetime member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
After high school, she attended Stautzenberger College in Toledo. She was later employed by the Morgan Linen Company and F.W. Woolworth Company. Donna enjoyed photographing family, friends, and events.
She also liked researching her family history. She was a member of the Monroe County Genealogical Society and recently received a founding members distinction from them.
Her greatest love and devotion however, was her family and creating memories for all to cherish. She will be remembered for her kindness, selflessness, and gentle spirit.
Beloved mother of Mark (Janet) Ryder of Monroe, David (Charlene) Ryder of Carleton, Steven (Kristin) Ryder of St. Augustine, FL, Kevin (James) Ryder of Chicago, IL, and Thomas (Debbie) Ryder of Monroe. Loving grandmother of Rachel, Charles, Kurt, Kelly, Jeff, Kimberly, Kyle, Jessica, and Jack. Dearest great-grandmother of seven grandchildren. Dear sister of Bryan Burwitz of Brownstown, Carole Wells of Dearborn, and Luree (Russ) Duchene of Woodhaven.
Proceeded in death by her husband: Jack Ryder, parents: Edwin and Martha Burwitz, and a brother in law: Donald Wells.
The family wishes to extend special gratitude to all those who helped take care of their dear mother over the years with her health declining in the last several months.
Memorial donations in honor of Donna are suggested to the Monroe County Genealogical Society or towards the donors choice of charity.
Online guests and condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.