Donna Elaine (Keck) Negron
March 27, 1956-Jan. 23, 2020
Donna Elaine Negron, age 63, was born in Monroe, Michigan on March 27, 1956.
A memorial service will be held at Rupp Funeral Home 2345 South Custer Road, Monroe Michigan on February 15, 2020. 1pm-1:30pm immediate family, following after that, friends until 3pm. Donations and flowers are welcomed.
Donna was one of three children born from the union of late Walter Clay Keck and Eileen (Cardwell) Johnson.
Donna passed away Thursday, January 23rd, surrounded by loved ones at ProMedica Hospital in Monroe, Michigan.
Donna is survived by her true love for 30 years, Joseph Luis Negron. Her babies, Zoey, Cotton (dogs) and Paulie (bird). Her loving children, Maria (Kraig) Dennis, Orlando Rivera, and Debbie Nutt. Grandchildren, Jessalyn Rivera, Dezza Thorngate, Jonathan Thorngate, and Emily Thorngate. Great-Grandson, Logan Lovell. Siblings, Linda (Keck) Nutt, Walter Dale Keck, Paula (Howard) Coon, Patti Wheatfill, Vickie Keck-Turner, Rebecca Keck, Walter Keith Keck, Shirley Johnson, and Matt Johnson.
In-laws, Mike (Nadine) Bahny, Walter (Diane) Bahny, Margaret (Jeff) McLaughlin, Judy Ulrich, Misty Kobow, and Carol (Wil) Nageotte.
Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donna loved her husband, children, grandchildren and her babies. She would write her husband love letters, still to the day of being together. She was his rock. They would go out adventuring and riding around together, like Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts. They would go camping in Michigan and Pennsylvania. They shared a song together called "Something To Talk About" by Bonnie Raitt.
Donna loved her music. She liked reading her magazines and watching Dr. Phil. She was a daily Facebook Queen. She loved collecting carousel horses, old cameos and Barbies. She enjoyed shopping, with her best friend Paula Ivey, also family and friends. Donna had a big heart for her family and animals. She enjoyed family dinners together. Donna had a sense of humor and an infectious laugh, which was one of her great traits. She always had a hug ready for everyone and wasn't afraid to show her family and friends affection. She was a great Aunt and even loved Debbie as her daughter. She had the name little tea pot for her niece Crystal Riley.
Donna had recently retired after years of service in the fast food business. Donna will be missed by her husband, family, and friends. Heaven needed her more.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Clay Keck and Eileen Johnson. Stepfather, Lee James Pearce. Grandparents, Ballard Keck and Laura (Carie) Keck. Siblings, Larry David Keck and Linda Kay (Keck) Nutt. Also several aunts, uncles, nieces, and great-niece.
