Donna G. Haley
June 8, 1926-Sept. 2, 2020
Donna Gertrude Haley, 94, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Senior Living Community.
Born June 8, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, Donna was the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Wyllys) Harmon. After graduating from Notre Dame High School, she lived in Toledo until marrying the love of her life, William Thomas Haley, on May 11, 1946.
Sadly, he preceded her in death on September 27, 1995.
After raising her family and working in the family business, Donna continued her education at Monroe County Community College, majoring in Art. Donna was a versatile artist, winning recognition for her oil paintings, wood carvings, charcoal drawings and hand-built pottery. She was a member of the Toledo Artist Guild, Toledo Museum of Art, Woodcarvers of Monroe and a member of The Monroe Center For Healthy Aging.
Family gatherings were important to Donna and she looked forward to holidays and special occasions surrounded by her loving family.
Donna was dedicated to her Catholic faith, and as a member of St. Mary Catholic Church she served as a Eucharistic Minister as well as being actively involved in other church activities. As a resident of the IHM Senior Living Community for the past six years, she continued to attend daily Mass as often as her health permitted.
Donna leaves her children to cherish her memory: Jacquie Menna, Edward (Barb) Haley, John (Louanne) Haley, Jeanne (Paul) Simonton, Mary Janice (Mike) Leiby and Thomas Haley III; as well as fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Carole (Roger) Grates and sister-in-law Jeanne (Larry) Harmon. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Harmon, Gertrude Harmon, Stepfather Thomas Harmon and a brother Larry Harmon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation for Donna will be held privately. Burial will be next to her husband in Toledo Memorial Park cemetery. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the IHM Senior Living Community and its staff for their kindness and care.
Memorial contributions in honor of Donna may be made to the IHM Motherhouse and Ministries.
