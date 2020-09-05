1/1
Donna Gertrude Haley
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna G. Haley
June 8, 1926-Sept. 2, 2020
Donna Gertrude Haley, 94, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Senior Living Community.
Born June 8, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, Donna was the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Wyllys) Harmon. After graduating from Notre Dame High School, she lived in Toledo until marrying the love of her life, William Thomas Haley, on May 11, 1946.
Sadly, he preceded her in death on September 27, 1995.
After raising her family and working in the family business, Donna continued her education at Monroe County Community College, majoring in Art. Donna was a versatile artist, winning recognition for her oil paintings, wood carvings, charcoal drawings and hand-built pottery. She was a member of the Toledo Artist Guild, Toledo Museum of Art, Woodcarvers of Monroe and a member of The Monroe Center For Healthy Aging.
Family gatherings were important to Donna and she looked forward to holidays and special occasions surrounded by her loving family.
Donna was dedicated to her Catholic faith, and as a member of St. Mary Catholic Church she served as a Eucharistic Minister as well as being actively involved in other church activities. As a resident of the IHM Senior Living Community for the past six years, she continued to attend daily Mass as often as her health permitted.
Donna leaves her children to cherish her memory: Jacquie Menna, Edward (Barb) Haley, John (Louanne) Haley, Jeanne (Paul) Simonton, Mary Janice (Mike) Leiby and Thomas Haley III; as well as fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Carole (Roger) Grates and sister-in-law Jeanne (Larry) Harmon. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Harmon, Gertrude Harmon, Stepfather Thomas Harmon and a brother Larry Harmon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation for Donna will be held privately. Burial will be next to her husband in Toledo Memorial Park cemetery. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the IHM Senior Living Community and its staff for their kindness and care.
Memorial contributions in honor of Donna may be made to the IHM Motherhouse and Ministries.
For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.allore.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved